Woman, 57, struck in head during armed robbery

A woman was struck in the head Wednesday night during an armed robbery in southwest Wichita, according to police.
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said that a 57-year-old woman, an employee of a business called Medicine Man Entertainment, was struck in the head by a robber after he entered the business and demanded money at about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The woman did not suffer serious injuries and was not hospitalized, Woodrow said. The suspect, a man described as being in his 40s, took $200 from the business, according to a police report.
The suspect was wearing a mask and was armed with a gun, Woodrow said. The robbery was reported by a 46-year-old man who also works at the business.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Wichita Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments