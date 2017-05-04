Crime & Courts

Woman, 57, struck in head during armed robbery

By Bryan Horwath

A woman was struck in the head Wednesday night during an armed robbery in southwest Wichita, according to police.

Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said that a 57-year-old woman, an employee of a business called Medicine Man Entertainment, was struck in the head by a robber after he entered the business and demanded money at about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The woman did not suffer serious injuries and was not hospitalized, Woodrow said. The suspect, a man described as being in his 40s, took $200 from the business, according to a police report.

The suspect was wearing a mask and was armed with a gun, Woodrow said. The robbery was reported by a 46-year-old man who also works at the business.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Wichita Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

