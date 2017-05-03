Crime & Courts

May 03, 2017 5:58 PM

KBI arrests Wakeeney police chief

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

Wakeeney’s police chief was arrested on Wednesday by Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents, accused of blackmail, theft, harassment and intimidation.

Terry Eberle was arrested without incident at about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the KBI. He made his first court appearance later in the day.

Eberle was arrested on suspicion of blackmail, harassment by telecommunications device, attempted interference with law enforcement, intimidation of a witness or victim, tampering with a public record and two counts of theft.

The arrest followed a KBI investigation that began in January after numerous allegations of unlawful conduct were made against the police chief.

Wakeeney is about 215 miles northwest of Wichita in Trego County.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

