28 years in prison for Norton man for murder, shooting at police

A Norton man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 28 years in prison for murder and other crimes, authorities said.
Bobby Joe Tallent, 39, was sentenced in Graham County District Court by Judge Preston Pratt to 341 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections, Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a statement.
Tallent pleaded guilty in March to one count of intentional second-degree murder, two counts of intentional attempted second-degree murder, one count of burglary, one count of felony theft and one count of felony flee and elude a law enforcement officer, Schmidt said.
The convictions stemmed from crimes in connection with the death of Joseph Sweet in Norton and for firing shots at two Norton police officers in March 2015. The case was moved to Graham County following a mistrial in Norton County District Court.
