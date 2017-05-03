Murder charges for pair accused in 86-year-old Wichitan’s stabbing

Two people arrested for allegedly stabbing an 86-year-old man in his Wichita home last week are facing first-degree murder and other charges.
Boe Wayne Adams, 28, and Yvonne Mosqueda, 18, made their first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court on Wednesday afternoon, according to court records. The charges are connected to the death of Otto Meyer, who was found dead by an acquaintance in the 800 block of North Chautauqua, near Hillside and Murdock, on Friday afternoon. His pickup truck was missing.
Police earlier this week said Otto suffered several stab wounds. Authorities arrested Adams and Mosqueda on Saturday.
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow has said the killing was not random but refused to offer further details on Meyer’s relationship to the suspects.
Adams is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, aggravated robbery, felony theft, forgery and theft by deception, according to court records. Mosqueda is accused of first-degree felony murder, aggravated robbery and felony theft.
The pair are due back in court May 17. A judge set a $250,000 bond for each in the case.
Meyer is the city’s 13th homicide victim of the year.
