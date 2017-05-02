Wichita Police Department asks for help naming new eagle mascot

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:30 Local pastor says murder suspect sought an exorcism before decapitation Pause 2:34 Danny Duffy: 'All we can do is keep going' 4:03 Kansas student journalists worried about publishing critique of principal 1:34 Pro tip for robbers? Don't pull a hammy before you pull out your gun 1:17 Six Pittsburg students honored for their work at White House Correspondents’ Dinner 1:33 Man shot at QuikTrip east of downtown Wichita 1:47 Brownback says he's "heartened" by Trump tax plan 1:01 Wichita Police ask for help naming new eagle mascot 2:18 Wichita chosen to host 2021 NCAA Tournament 1:59 Paul McCartney coming to Wichita Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Ending suspense drummed up by its latest social media video campaign, the Wichita Police Department on Tuesday announced that it has adopted a bald eagle as the official fun and feathered face of the agency. Anyone who wants to suggest a name for the eagle can do so on the Wichita Police Department’s Facebook page over the next week. Wichita Police Department