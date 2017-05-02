Wichita Police Department asks for help naming new eagle mascot

Step aside, Sparky the fire dog: There’s a new mascot in town.
Ending suspense drummed up by its latest social media video campaign, the Wichita Police Department on Tuesday announced that it has adopted a bald eagle as the official fun and feathered face of the agency.
The grimacing raptor stands more than 6 feet tall and wears a black vest emblazoned with “POLICE” on its back and chest. It mirrors the bald eagle that appears on the badges worn by Wichita police officers and was chosen to represent the people of Kansas, Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said.
There’s just one problem: He doesn’t have a name.
And police are seeking the public’s help to find one.
“We need you to help us name our eagle,” Woodrow said after introducing it to the public over a lighthearted, energetic Facebook Live stream. The announcement, dubbed “Operation Talon,” was rounded out with dancing, appearances by other Wichita-area mascots and a tongue-in-cheek gift — a box of doughnuts — from the Wichita Fire Department’s dog, Sparky.
Anyone who wants to suggest a name for the eagle can do so on the Wichita Police Department’s Facebook page over the next week. The department is asking that suggestions be creative and family-friendly.
Nash, Wingo, Badge, Radar, Justice, Johnny Law, Jail Bird and Leo — short for “law enforcement officer” — were among early proposals.
Police will announce the bird’s name when one is chosen.
Woodrow said the department settled on an eagle to represent it because several other local agencies already have the more-obvious law enforcement mascot choices like a dog or bear.
People can expect to see it at parades, the annual National Night Out block parties and other community events, she said, adding: “We will definitely have some fun with him.”
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
