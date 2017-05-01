Chiropractor to pay more than $1 million to settle Medicare fraud case

A northeast Kansas chiropractor accused of filing false Medicare claims will pay more than $1 million to settle the case.
U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said Monday that Brian Schnitta and his clinic, Natural Way Chiropractic Center, charged Medicare to treat patients suffering from peripheral neuropathy using nerve conduction tests, nerve block injections, ultrasound needle guidance and other methods from July 2011 through May 2013.
But treatments for the condition, which causes pain and weakness in the hands and feet, were either medically unnecessary or weren’t covered by the government program, Beall said.
Medicare suspended payments to the clinic for questionable claims while it was being investigated.
Schnitta agreed to pay $1,038,903 to the government but denies wrongdoing, Beall said. Schnitta owns and operates chiropractic offices in Overland Park, Lenexa and Lee’s Summit, Mo.
