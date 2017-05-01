Armed man robs Pizza Hut of $69.47

A man with a gun robbed a Pizza Hut restaurant in southeast Wichita on Sunday, according to police.
Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said the Pizza Hut at 1659 S. Webb Road was robbed at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday by a man dressed in black with a black handgun.
The incident started, Davidson said, when a 26-year-old Pizza Hut employee noticed that the store’s electrical power had gone out. When he went outside to check on the power, the robber, who was hiding, forced him back into the building.
According to a police report, $69.47 was taken from the store. There were no injuries reported, Davidson said.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Wichita Police Department at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
