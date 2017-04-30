Two men were in vehicle at store before both were shot, police say

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:33 Man shot at QuikTrip Pause 1:34 Pro tip for robbers? Don't pull a hammy before you pull out your gun 1:33 Tearing down the former Eagle distribution center 0:09 Snowfall in Scott City 4:03 Kansas student journalists worried about publishing critique of principal 1:47 Brownback says he's "heartened" by Trump tax plan 1:00 Flint Hills Market and Bakery to close 1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation 3:04 Greensburg 10 years after tornado 2:28 Injured baby during delivery leads to $33 million judgment Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

A man has been arrested after a shooting at the QT at Kellogg and Hillside Saturday night. The men know each other, police say. Video by Stan Finger sfinger@wichitaeagle.com