Two men were in vehicle at store before both were shot, police say

A 22-year-old man was arrested following a shooting at a convenience store in southeast Wichita on Saturday, according to police.
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said in a news release that the man was located shortly after a report of a shooting at the QuikTrip at 625 S. Hillside at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
A 35-year-old man was found with several gunshot wounds and transferred to a local hospital, Woodrow said. The man’s injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.
According to the release, the two men were inside a vehicle near the store when the shots were fired. The suspect also had a gunshot wound to one of his hands and was taken to a local hospital after being apprehended, police said.
The suspect was then booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of aggravated battery and other charges, the release said. Investigators are still working to determine the events that led to the shooting.
