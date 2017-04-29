UPDATE: Man shot during argument in QuikTrip parking lot

A clash between two acquaintances in a QuikTrip parking lot landed both in the hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.
The altercation occurred at about 7:30 p.m. at the QT at Kellogg and Hillside, Sgt. Brandon Lenzi said. The two men argued in the parking lot, and one shot the other before fleeing the scene on foot.
Officers responding to the report of the shooting found the suspect down the street from the convenience store, Lenzi said. He also had a gunshot wound, though officers are not sure how he was injured.
Both men were hospitalized with serious injuries, Lenzi said.
“We’re talking to him,” Lenzi said of the shooting victim.
Officers were still talking to possible witnesses about two hours after the incident occurred. The convenience store remained closed to customers as the investigation continued.
The shooting wasn’t random, Lenzi said, and residents should have no reason to fear for their safety.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
