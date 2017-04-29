UPDATE: Man shot during argument in QuikTrip parking lot

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:28 Worker stays calm as robber shoves gun in his face Pause 2:17 Rain, mud add layer of authenticity to Civil War event 1:34 Pro tip for robbers? Don't pull a hammy before you pull out your gun 1:33 Tearing down the former Eagle distribution center 2:28 Injured baby during delivery leads to $33 million judgment 1:33 Man shot at QuikTrip 1:47 Brownback says he's "heartened" by Trump tax plan 4:03 Kansas student journalists worried about publishing critique of principal 2:16 Christal Mosley wants success at state track 2:08 Wichita State professor explores ancient Native American city Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

A man has been arrested after a shooting at the QT at Kellogg and Hillside Saturday night. The men know each other, police say. Video by Stan Finger sfinger@wichitaeagle.com