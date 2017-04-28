Shots fired after Wichita bar brawl

An early morning bar brawl in north Wichita escalated to shots fired in the parking lot, although no one was injured.
Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said officers responded to a call of a disturbance with a weapon at around 1:30 a.m. Friday at Mulligan’s Pub in the 8300 block of East 32nd Street North. That’s near K-96 and Rock Road.
“There was a large bar fight inside the bar that was broken up by security,” Woodrow said.
A 23-year-old man got a cut on his hand and was taken to a hospital.
“He had some injuries from … the bar fight itself,” she said.
Someone fired gunshots in the parking lot.
“Nobody was injured or struck from that gunfire,” Woodrow said.
No arrests have been made. Woodrow said she didn’t know what started the fight.
