Man gets away with cash in Wichita phone store robbery

Police say a man who indicated he had a gun robbed a Wichita phone store late Wednesday morning.
The man got away with cash from Metro PCS, in the 2400 block of East 13th Street near Grove, shortly before noon, Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said. The 32-year-old employee in the store at the time of the robbery didn’t see which way he fled. The robber remained at large Thursday.
The man was described as black, about 5-feet-8-inches tall, 200 pounds and was wearing dark-colored clothing, Woodrow said.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
