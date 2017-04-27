Police release description of Chinese restaurant robber

Authorities are looking for the man who robbed an east-side Chinese restaurant at gunpoint Wednesday night.
The man walked into the Great Wall in the 400 block of North Hillside with a handgun at about 9:35 p.m., demanded cash from the employees inside and then took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing, Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said. Two employees and five customers were inside of the restaurant at the time.
Witnesses at the scene said he left with cash in a plastic bag.
The man ran from the robbery and was still at large Thursday, Woodrow said. He is described as a black man, 30 to 40 years old, 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing about 220 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black mask and black pants at the time.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
