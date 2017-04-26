Cops nabbed the robber as he changed clothes. Now he’s going to prison

A man who robbed a west Wichita gas station at gunpoint last fall was ordered Wednesday to serve seven years in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said.
Quincy D. Hadley, 36, of Wichita, admitted he pointed a .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol at a clerk during a Presto Convenience Store robbery on Oct. 26 and demanded cash and cigarettes before he fled. Authorities who responded to a 911 call from the store, 4414 W. Maple, found Hadley changing clothes in a parked car and arrested him, Beall said.
When police asked why he was partly unclothed, he said he was watching pornography on his phone, The Eagle previously reported.
Hadley was convicted of brandishing a firearm during a violent crime. He pleaded guilty in February, according to court documents.
