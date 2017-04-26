Crime & Courts

He took cash, gift cards from mail he was supposed to deliver

By Amy Renee Leiker

A mail carrier who stole the letters and cards he was supposed to deliver will spend a year, plus one day in federal prison for his crimes.

Gary W. Yenzer, 34, of Derby was sentenced Wednesday, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in an e-mailed news release. He earlier had pleaded guilty to one count of mail theft.

Prosecutors say Yenzer stole mail while he was working as a postal carrier in rural Sedgwick County in August and September. He specifically looked for birthday and anniversary cards so he could take any cash and gift cards enclosed. Yenzer kept the cash but sold some of the gift cards, fearing that if he used them authorities might trace them back to him, Beall said.

