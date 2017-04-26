Woman who defrauded victims of over $300,000 going to prison

It was a mail theft scam that left victims with more than $300,000 in losses. Now one woman responsible is headed to federal prison for just under three years.
U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said Lateasha Linthicum, 36, of Wichita used personal information enclosed in stolen mail to make fake checks and credit cards, which she then used.
Linthicum wasn’t sure when she started accepting the mail – knowing it had been taken by others from homes, mailboxes and U.S. Postal Service collection boxes – to create the counterfeit financial documents, according to her plea agreement.
But the thefts continued through early October 2014. Linthicum used the fake checks at Wichita businesses, according to her plea agreement, and also shared them with others so they could buy merchandise and services, too.
Wichita police arrested her after serving a warrant at a room she was staying in at the Inn at Tallgrass. During their search of the room, officers found a storage trunk full of papers, credit cards, mail and checks bearing other people’s names, Beall said.
Linthicum pleaded guilty in February to one count of conspiracy to receive stole mail and to commit theft, Beall said.
She received a 34-month prison sentence Wednesday.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
