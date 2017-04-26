Goddard man who robbed golf shop, bank gets prison

A 26-year-old man who robbed a Wichita golf shop and bank will spend 41 months in federal prison.
The sentence was handed down Wednesday to Austan Kinnaird of Goddard, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Tom Beall. He pleaded guilty in January to two counts of robbery.
Prosecutors say Kinnaird was responsible for a hold up at Golf Headquarter, 848 N. Webb Rd., on Dec. 24, 2015, and a robbery at the Intrust Bank inside the Dillons at 9450 E. Harry on April 29, 2016.
In the golf shop crime, he entered the store wearing a wig and a cap, showed an object that looked like a gun to the clerk and demanded money then fled with cash, Beall said.
He gave a teller a note requesting money at the Intrust Bank branch and fled after receiving his loot, he said. Wichita police caught Kinnaird after surveillance photos from the bank robbery were shared with the public.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
