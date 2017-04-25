They took car parts from the salvage yard, but then a gun came out

Two men helped capture a pair of burglars trying to steal car parts from their auto salvage yard on Monday morning.
Wichita police said the men, 52 and 61, dialed 911 at 8:15 a.m. after they caught a man and a woman taking about $100 worth of parts from their property, A.J.’s Auto Salvage, 2510 S. West St. When confronted, the male burglar hit the 52-year-old with a stick.
The 52-year-old responded by drawing a gun, Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said. He “attempted to hold the suspects at gunpoint” as the 61-year-old called authorities for help, she said.
The burglars were able to get away and jumped into a vehicle they’d parked at the salvage yard. But as they drove by the 52-year-old, he fired his gun several times toward the vehicle, Woodrow said. Two of the bullets hit it.
“Officers quickly arrived and apprehended the suspects and their vehicle near the business,” Woodrow said. The 52-year-old suffered minor injuries to his head from being hit with the stick, she said, and the stolen car parts were returned to the salvage yard.
The woman involved in the burglary is 35. She was booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated burglary, Woodrow said. Her partner, 33, was booked on suspicion of the same crime, as well as aggravated battery.
