Crime & Courts

April 25, 2017 11:56 AM

Inmate taken to hospital after fight at El Dorado prison

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

An inmate at the El Dorado Correctional Facility was transported to a hospital Monday night after a fight, according to a prison spokesman.

Robert Sapien said that one inmate was treated and returned to the facility after an altercation that was reported at about 9 p.m. Monday night.

Sapien said multiple inmates were involved in the incident, but did not give an exact number. A Butler County 911 dispatch supervisor said Tuesday that four inmates were initially reported as being involved.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

