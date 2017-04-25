Inmate taken to hospital after fight at El Dorado prison

An inmate at the El Dorado Correctional Facility was transported to a hospital Monday night after a fight, according to a prison spokesman.
Robert Sapien said that one inmate was treated and returned to the facility after an altercation that was reported at about 9 p.m. Monday night.
Sapien said multiple inmates were involved in the incident, but did not give an exact number. A Butler County 911 dispatch supervisor said Tuesday that four inmates were initially reported as being involved.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
