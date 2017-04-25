He took jewelry, weapons, cars worth $100,000; now he’s in jail

Police say he stole more than $100,000 worth of jewelry, weapons and cars from a northeast Wichita home. It took a few days to track him down, but now the 36-year-old is facing criminal charges.
Wichita police spokeswoman Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said most of the stolen goods taken from a house in the 9000 block of East Crestwood Court on April 15 and 16 were returned to their rightful owners after the man’s arrest. That address is near 13th and Greenwich.
The man broke into the home while no one else was there, “stole a large amount” of jewelry, weapons and two vehicles and then disappeared, Woodrow said. Officers developed leads on a possible suspect on April 20 and later took the man into custody.
The man has been booked into Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of burglary, theft, possession of stolen property, methamphetamine possession and a parole violation. Investigators were planning to present their findings in the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday for possible criminal charging, Woodrow said.
About the stolen property, Woodrow said: “It is almost a full recovery, so the victims are definitely grateful for that.”
