Teen joyride ends after police spot stolen car

Two juveniles were booked early Sunday after the vehicle they were in crashed into a building in southeast Wichita, according to police.
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said Monday that a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, both males, were spotted by police just after 3 a.m. on Sunday in a Ford Taurus that had been reported stolen out of Haysville.
Woodrow said that an officer noticed the 2005 Taurus near Hillside and Lincoln and soon after attempted to stop the car. The vehicle failed to stop, she said, and eventually crashed into a commercial building at 910 S. George Washington.
The 16-year-old, who was driving the car according to Woodrow, was booked on suspicion of auto theft, destruction of property, and evade and elude, among other traffic charges.
The passenger was booked on suspicion of underage alcohol possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. No injuries were reported, Woodrow said.
Damage to the commercial space – which is next door to an engineering firm – was estimated at $5,000, according to police records. The space did not appear to house a business at the time of the crash.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
