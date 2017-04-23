One injured by glass shards in drive-by shooting

Wichita police are investigating a drive-by shooting in south Wichita in which the driver of a pickup was injured by flying glass shards.
Shortly after 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to the 2900 block of South Richmond.
Witnesses said the occupants of a silver vehicle were firing shots at a dark-colored truck, according to Wichita police Officer Paul Cruz.
Shortly after the 911 call was received, a dark-colored truck arrived at the Station 4 police substation, where the driver reported injuries as a result of glass shards.
The three occupants of the truck told police they did not know who was shooting at them.
The truck was struck three times, according to Cruz.
