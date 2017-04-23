Crime & Courts

April 23, 2017 9:34 PM

One injured by glass shards in drive-by shooting

By Beccy Tanner

Wichita police are investigating a drive-by shooting in south Wichita in which the driver of a pickup was injured by flying glass shards.

Shortly after 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to the 2900 block of South Richmond.

Witnesses said the occupants of a silver vehicle were firing shots at a dark-colored truck, according to Wichita police Officer Paul Cruz.

Shortly after the 911 call was received, a dark-colored truck arrived at the Station 4 police substation, where the driver reported injuries as a result of glass shards.

The three occupants of the truck told police they did not know who was shooting at them.

The truck was struck three times, according to Cruz.

