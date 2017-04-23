He robbed a store for cigarettes – with a rifle

A man was arrested early Sunday shortly after robbing a north-side convenience store at gunpoint for cigarettes, according to Wichita police.
Officers were dispatched to a Kwik Shop store in the 700 block of West 29th Street North just before 4 a.m. Sunday for an armed robbery, according to a release from the police department.
Upon arrival, officers were told that a man armed with a rifle had entered the store and demanded cigarettes. After an employee handed over some cigarettes, the suspect left the store, but was later found hiding in the area.
The 28-year-old man was taken into custody without incident, the release said, and officers were able to recover the rifle and cigarettes.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
