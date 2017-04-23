Crime & Courts

April 23, 2017 11:35 AM

He robbed a store for cigarettes – with a rifle

By Bryan Horwath

A man was arrested early Sunday shortly after robbing a north-side convenience store at gunpoint for cigarettes, according to Wichita police.

Officers were dispatched to a Kwik Shop store in the 700 block of West 29th Street North just before 4 a.m. Sunday for an armed robbery, according to a release from the police department.

Upon arrival, officers were told that a man armed with a rifle had entered the store and demanded cigarettes. After an employee handed over some cigarettes, the suspect left the store, but was later found hiding in the area.

The 28-year-old man was taken into custody without incident, the release said, and officers were able to recover the rifle and cigarettes.

