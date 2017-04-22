More details released about robbery of Juarez Bakery

Wichita police have released more details about the armed robbery of a bakery on Friday night.
An employee at Juarez Bakery, 1068 N. Waco, said a man armed with a gun entered the business at 9:48 p.m. Friday and demanded money from the cash register, according to a statement released by police.
The robber was a black man between 5-feet-7 and 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighed between 210 and 235 pounds, the employee said. He was wearing a royal blue hoodie and black pants and had his face covered.
The suspect was last seen leaving toward the east in the parking lot. Anyone with information about the robbery is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments