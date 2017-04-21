Identity of inmate who died in Russell jail released

Authorities have released the name of the woman who died while incarcerated at the Russell County Jail earlier this week.
Russell County Sheriff Fred Whitman said Melody Ann Blake, 63, was found unresponsive in her jail cell shortly before midnight on Tuesday, the same day she was booked into jail on suspicion of criminal threat and disorderly conduct.
Blake was taken to Russell Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The investigation into her death is ongoing, Whitman said in a prepared statement.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was notified of Blake’s death and an autopsy has been conducted.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments