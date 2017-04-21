Man used PlayStation 3 to chat about and trade child porn

He used his PlayStation 3 gaming system to chat about and trade child porn. Now the Coffey County, Kan., man is facing a recommended sentence of five years in federal prison.
U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said 30-year-old Michael L. Stratton of Burlington pleaded guilty Friday to one count alleging he received sexually explicit images of children using his gaming console and the PlayStation Network. Stratton came under scrutiny after PlayStation maker Sony received a complaint saying he was sending inappropriate messages to other account holders under the username Susan_14.
Some of the messages, which are similar to e-mails and texts, said “u want to see naked kids tonight” and “Friend Request. Do you have child porn?”
Sony monitors user activities and sent reports to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which found the pornographic images Stratton had downloaded, Beall said.
Attorneys have agreed to ask a judge send Stratton to prison for five years, Beall said. He is scheduled for sentencing Aug. 7.
