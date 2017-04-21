Ex-Cowboy Randle convicted of four charges; jury hung on others

After more than a day of deliberations, a jury on Friday convicted ex-Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle of four criminal charges connected to an argument at a southeast Wichita housewarming party last year.

Randle, 25, will be sentenced June 7 on one count each of aggravated battery, aggravated burglary, criminal threat and possession of marijuana.

Jurors also acquitted Randle of one count of aggravated battery and could not reach unanimous verdicts on two other counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal damage to property.

Prosecutors will decide next week whether to retry Randle on the counts that hung jurors, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said.

The case, which accused Randle of hitting partygoers with his car after he was asked to leave a party in February 2016, is among five criminal matters the Wichita native has pending in Sedgwick County District Court. The others include allegations he dodged law enforcement attempts to serve him with a warrant in March 2016; threatened to kill a jail deputy who refused him phone privileges last May; damaged a television at the jail in July; and battered a fellow inmate in February.

Randle has pleaded not guilty in those cases and is awaiting trial, according to court records.