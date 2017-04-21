Man robbed of cash, phone during assault in downtown Wichita

A man walking in downtown Wichita on Thursday night was robbed of his cash and cellphone after someone approached and attacked him from behind.
Wichita police say the 38-year-old man was hit in the head, possibly causing unconsciousness, at about 9:15 p.m. while he was in the area of Douglas and St. Francis. Officers who responded to a call reporting the assault found him with minor injuries. Emergency Medical Services staff treated him on site, Davidson said.
“The only suspect description we have right now is an unknown race male,” Davidson said. “So we ask if you happened to be in that area, if you saw anything or have any information to please call Crime Stoppers” at 316-267-2111 or Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
