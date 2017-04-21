Armed robber in orange ski mask holds up Walgreens

Police are looking for an armed man who donned an orange ski mask to hold up an east Wichita Walgreens early Friday morning.
Four Walgreens clerks were inside of the store, 5505 E. Harry, working when the man walked in at about 1:45 a.m., pointed a black handgun at them and rifled through the cash register, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said. The man took money and ran out of the door. Authorities aren’t sure yet who the robber is or where he went.
No one was harmed during the holdup, Davidson said. The store is at Harry and Edgemoor.
The robber is described as a white man, 30 to 40 years old, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and the ski mask, Davidson said. Anyone who knows his identity or who has details about the crime is asked to call Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
