Wichita father who fatally shot teenage son last month pleads guilty

A Wichita man accused of killing his 17-year-old son last month pleaded guilty Thursday to an amended charged of voluntary manslaughter.

Glen A. Farrow, 41, is scheduled for sentencing June 5 before Sedgwick County District Court Judge Kevin O’Connor, according to Dan Dillon, spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. He remained in jail Thursday in lieu of $150,000 bond, records show.

Farrow shot Michael Farrow in the back on March 19 as the teen was running away from an argument he was having with his father in the 2400 block of North Minnesota, Wichita police have said.

Michael’s mother, Keri Brooks, told The Eagle that the two had been fighting about some trouble Michael was in at school when Farrow pulled the gun and fired. Michael was in an alley with a friend when officers arrived and died later at a Wichita hospital.

Prosecutors initially charged Farrow with second-degree murder.