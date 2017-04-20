Russell toddler dies in suspected child abuse case

A 14-month-old boy from Russell brought to Wichita for treatment of serious injuries has died, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation reported on Thursday.
Authorities were notified on Sunday that the toddler was being treated at Wesley Medical Center in a potential child abuse case. The child died Wednesday night, KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood said in an e-mail response to questions.
An autopsy was planned on Thursday, Underwood said. No arrests have been made in the case.
