Police: Three attack homeless man with bat

A 53-year-old homeless man told police he was attacked overnight by three men while he was under a bridge at First and Waco near downtown Wichita. The men hit him with a bat, leaving him with wounds on the back of his head, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said.
Wichita police found the man at around 1 a.m. Wednesday at First and Waco after receiving a 911 call about an assault there. The homeless man was taken to a Wichita hospital for treatments of his injuries, Davidson said. It was immediately unclear what prompted the attack.
One of the suspects is a Hispanic man in his 20, about 6 feet tall and 230 pounds, wearing a maroon shirt and black sweatpants at the time of the attack. Detailed suspect descriptions weren’t given for the other two. They’re still at large.
Police are asking anyone who saw or has information about the assault to call investigators at 316-268-4407 or Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
