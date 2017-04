Wichita police say more than 40 bags and purses have been taken from vehicles in the NewMarket Square area in northwest Wichita so far this year.

The Police Department’s West Bureau posted on Facebook on Tuesday, warning residents to not leave valuable belongings in their vehicles.

The crime area is along 21st between Maize and Tyler, the post said.

“If you live, work, shop or hang out in this area ... please do not leave purses/bags in your vehicle,” police said.