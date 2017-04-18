Man suspected in triple homicide gets September hearing date

A judge has set a September preliminary hearing date for the man accused in the slayings of three people outside a rural Moundridge home in October.
The proceeding, which will ultimately determine whether 35-year-old Jereme Nelson will be bound over for trial on capital murder and other charges, will start Sept. 6 and is expected to last two days, Harvey County District Court Judge Joe Dickinson said during a court hearing held Tuesday to settle a handful of legal matters in the case.
Among motions granted Tuesday by Dickinson were Nelson’s request to wear civilian clothing and nonvisible restraints in court and the defense’s request for a gag order that bars attorneys, court staff members and state witnesses from talking about the case publicly.
The judge also decided news media cameras will be allowed to record court proceedings but delayed until May 18 arguments about the sealing of an affidavit expected to provide more details about the killings.
Nelson is charged in the Oct. 30 shooting deaths of Travis Street, 33; Angela Graevs, 37; and Richard Prouty, 52. Harvey County Attorney David Yoder plans to seek the death penalty if Nelson is convicted.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments