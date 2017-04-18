Boxes of pot found after driver stopped for speeding in S. Hutchinson

They were labeled as household goods, but the boxes searched by a South Hutchinson police officer turned out to contain marijuana – 44 pounds of it – in what officials say appears to be the largest pot bust in the city’s history.
Sgt. Jake Graber observed a Hyundai SUV traveling 89 mph in a 65-mph zone at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Capt. Mark Thompson said. He pulled the SUV over and issued a speeding ticket to the driver, Alyssa Holler of Mesa, Ariz.
“During the stop, there were several indicators that are consistent with the illegal transportation of drugs,” Thompson said.
Graber asked for and received consent to search the vehicle. He found the 44 pounds of marijuana and about $1,000 in cash.
“It may be the largest (bust) in the city’s history” for marijuana, Thompson said.
He lauded Graber’s use of his training to pick up on the cues that indicated drugs were in the vehicle.
Holler was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, Thompson said.
