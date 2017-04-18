Man wanted in Lyon County stabbing arrested at Tenn. burger joint

A Kansas man wanted for allegedly stabbing a Lyon County homeowner was arrested Monday at a Tennessee hamburger joint.
United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force helped the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office find Tyler Lloyd McCarley at the Frosty Mug Drive-In in Harrogate, Tenn., and took him into custody without issue, according to a news release from U.S. Marshals Service. He is suspected of stabbing a Olpe, Kan., homeowner after the homeowner discovered him inside of a parked vehicle in his garage on March 28. When the homeowner confronted McCarley, he pulled a knife, lunged at the homeowner and cut him, the marshals service said. The homeowner’s wounds required hospitalization.
Olpe is about 10 miles south of Emporia on Kansas Highway 99.
Lyon County District Court issued an arrest warrant for McCarley on April 6 but he had already fled the state. Authorities tracked him to Louisville, Ken., where he was thought to be living, and then to to the Tennessee hamburger joint on Monday, the news release said.
McCarley was booked into the Clairborne County Jail in Tennessee, where he is being held pending extradition to Lyon County. He is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and theft.
The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is made up of the U.S. Marshals Service, the Topeka Police Department, the Kansas Department of Corrections and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, according to the news release.
