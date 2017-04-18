Crime & Courts

Decapitation defendant facing new charge over marijuana pipe

By Tim Potter

Rachael Hilyard – already charged with first-degree murder in the decapitation killing of Micki Davis – also is facing a charge of trafficking in contraband in a correctional facility.

The charge filed Friday says Hilyard, 35, “did unlawfully introduce or attempt to introduce … a glass marijuana pipe” into the jail around April 9. That is the date she was arrested and booked into jail in the killing. She is being held on a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of Davis, 63. The murder charge was filed a week ago; the contraband charge was filed two days after that.

Wichita police have said that Davis is the mother of Hilyard’s ex-boyfriend. Davis and her 9-year-old grandson went to Hilyard’s house on West Rita on the afternoon of April 9 to retrieve property, authorities said. Hilyard attacked Davis with a knife, and the boy fled the house and called for help, police said.

Hilyard remains in jail on bonds totaling $226,000.

She also is facing charges of damage to property, trespassing and interference with law enforcement in a case that is not related to the killing.

