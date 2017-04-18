Crime & Courts

April 18, 2017 9:43 AM

Burglary suspects flee on freeway - the wrong way

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

An attempted home burglary in Newton on Tuesday led to a wrong-way police chase on I-135, according to a news release posted to the Newton Police Department’s Facebook page.

Law enforcement officers eventually subdued three suspects – including one who had a handgun – near Highway 254 and Oliver in Kechi sometime before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

After receiving a call about three individuals who were attempting to break into an occupied home Tuesday morning, Newton police located a vehicle matching a description.

A chase ensued through Newton when police attempted to pull the vehicle over, the release said. The vehicle eventually started traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-135, running other vehicles off the road in the process, the release said.

The vehicle exited the interstate near 125th Street near Kechi, where officers deployed stop sticks for the vehicle. The three suspects fled when the vehicle became disabled, but were taken into custody soon after, the release said.

No injuries were reported. The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol assisted on the call.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

Strange Kansas stories in the news

Today's story isn't the first time an unusual Wichita or Kansas story has made the rounds.

Here are some other stories you may remember:

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Police identify man shot after multi-county chase

Police identify man shot after multi-county chase 13:26

Police identify man shot after multi-county chase

Woman accused of decapitation makes first court appearance 0:42

Woman accused of decapitation makes first court appearance
The stolen cash goes flying after credit union robbery 1:13

The stolen cash goes flying after credit union robbery

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos