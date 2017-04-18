Burglary suspects flee on freeway - the wrong way

An attempted home burglary in Newton on Tuesday led to a wrong-way police chase on I-135, according to a news release posted to the Newton Police Department’s Facebook page.
Law enforcement officers eventually subdued three suspects – including one who had a handgun – near Highway 254 and Oliver in Kechi sometime before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
After receiving a call about three individuals who were attempting to break into an occupied home Tuesday morning, Newton police located a vehicle matching a description.
A chase ensued through Newton when police attempted to pull the vehicle over, the release said. The vehicle eventually started traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-135, running other vehicles off the road in the process, the release said.
The vehicle exited the interstate near 125th Street near Kechi, where officers deployed stop sticks for the vehicle. The three suspects fled when the vehicle became disabled, but were taken into custody soon after, the release said.
No injuries were reported. The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol assisted on the call.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
