Two arrested after fatal south Wichita shooting

Wichita police have arrested two men in connection with a Thursday shooting that left a man dead, according to online records.
Dawson Slater, 21, and Zachary Scogin, 22, both of Wichita, were arrested on Friday and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.
Police received a call about a shooting in the 2700 block of South Seneca late Thursday night before finding Brandon Nelson, 22, dead in a parking lot with a single gunshot wound.
Nelson lived at the Village Park at Kingsborough apartments, where the shooting occurred, according to reports. Police said Nelson was standing in the lot when a car pulled in and one of the individuals inside shot him.
