Pizza place in east Wichita robbed at gunpoint

A Papa John’s store in east Wichita was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday, according to Wichita police.
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said the Papa John’s location at 7800 E. Harry, near Harry and Rock, was robbed by a man with a handgun at around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night.
The man, who was wearing a ski mask, demanded money from the business and two employees, a 19-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the police department or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
