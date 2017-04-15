McPherson police investigating a homicide

Authorities are investigating a homicide in McPherson.
Officers responding to a 911 call on Friday found a resident deceased inside a house, according to a statement posted on the McPherson Police Department’s Facebook page. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was asked to assist in the case.
Authorities think the victim was targeted and was known to the suspect or suspects.
“Officers do not believe this was a random act and therefore do not believe the public at large is endangered,” the police statement said.
Anyone with information related to the case is being asked to call McPherson County Crimestoppers at 620-241-1122 or 800-241-8118.
