April 15, 2017 1:59 PM

Circle K store robbed at gunpoint Friday

By Roy Wenzl

Two armed men robbed a Circle K store in Wichita late Friday.

A clerk, 29, told police that two men came in to the store, in the 4400 block of West Maple, about 10:40 p.m., said Officer Paul Cruz.

One man, who had pulled up his gray tee-shirt to cover part of his face, pointed a gun and demanded money.

The robbers took cash, then left on foot, walking to the north.

Cruz provided descriptions:

One man was described as a black man, five feet ten, slender build, wearing a black and gray jacket, black running shoes and a gray tee-shirt. The other man was described as a black man, also with a slender build, wearing gloves, a red hoodie, a black mask, dark jeans, and bright red shoes.

Anyone with information that might help police is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316 267-2111.

