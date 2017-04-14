Three dead in Coffeyville shooting incident

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has sent detectives to Coffeyville to investigate a shooting incident that left three people dead, authorities said.
Coffeyville police were sent to a house in the 200 block of South Maple shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday in response to a reported shooting, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Inside the house, they found Reginald L. Johnson, 50, of Coffeyville; Kimberly K. Bell, 47, of Coffeyville; and a 17-year-old boy. All three had been shot and died at the scene.
The KBI was contacted, and agents arrived about an hour later. A Crime Scene Response Team arrived in Coffeyville on Friday.
Preliminary information indicates shots were exchanged by two of the people inside the house. Authorities are not looking for anyone else in connection with the shooting.
No motive for the shooting has been established, Coffeyville Police Chief Kwin Bromley said in a statement posted on Facebook.
Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Coffeyville Police Department at 620-252-6160. Anonymous tips can be given to the Crime Tip Hotline at 620-252-6133 or the KBI crime tip line at 1-800-KSCRIME.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
