Causing fatal crash earns Wichita man 13 years in prison

A man convicted of causing a fatal traffic collision in south Wichita last year was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison on Friday.
Richard L. Johnson, 53, was sentenced to 162 months in prison by Sedgwick County District Court Judge Terry Pulliam. Johnson’s 1991 Buick Regal crossed the center line in the 600 block of West Harry and struck an oncoming car head-on.
Nicholas Woodall, 35, of Wichita was killed in the collision.
Johnson pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter while under the influence of alcohol. Prior to the fatal collision, Johnson had rear-ended a car stopped for a red light at Harry and Broadway.
Johnson left the scene of that collision, drove to a liquor store and purchased a beer. Minutes later, the fatal collision occurred.
The involuntary manslaughter sentence will be served once Johnson has served the remainder of his sentence for a probation violation.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments