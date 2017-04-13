Wichita bank robbers handed seven-year prison sentence

Two Wichita men were sentenced Thursday to seven years in federal prison for robbing a bank last year.
Raishat McGill, 35, and Elijah Shelton, 26, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count each of brandishing a firearm in a crime of violence, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a statement. McGill and Shelton admitted that they robbed the Carson Bank at 4461 E. Douglas last June 13.
Two people wearing disguises entered the bank on that day. One of them brandished a firearm, Beall said.
The robbers demanded and received money before fleeing. The money contained a global positioning device that police used to track the defendants and arrest them.
A co-defendant in the case, 30-year-old Andre Bryant of Wichita, was sentenced to seven years in prison earlier this week.
