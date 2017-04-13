Stolen Boy Scout trailer found, but camping gear inside is gone

Bittersweet news came Thursday about a trailer full of Boy Scout camping gear stolen earlier this week: It has been found. But what was inside is gone.
Wichita police said on Facebook that a member of the public spotted the beige 14-foot-by-7-foot dual-axle trailer in southwest Wichita in the area of Orient and Dodge, leading to its recovery early Thursday afternoon. The trailer was returned to Wichita’s Troop 450, police said.
Unfortunately, it was empty.
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, in an e-mail, said police still don’t know who took it.
Authorities earlier this week said thieves stole the trailer on Sunday or Monday as it sat, secured with a hitch lock and wheel lock, in a parking lot at the Renew campus of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 11215 W. 13th St. The troop had purchased the new trailer for $4,500 a few months ago through fundraising and donations, Boy Scout scoutmaster David Dibble said Tuesday.
The camping gear — including tents, cooking gear, propane tanks, tables and tarps — is valued in the thousands of dollars and was used for the troop’s monthly camping trips. The next outing is scheduled for April 21.
About 35 boys, ranging in age from 11 to 18, are in Wichita’s Troop 450.
Anyone wishing to assist the troop following the theft can contact Dibble by e-mailing Rmegi1SG@hotmail.com. The troop is also collecting donations through a GoFundMe account called “Troop 450 Trailer and gear fund.” It had raised $2,350 of its $8,000 goal by early Thursday afternoon.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
