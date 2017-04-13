Grand jury returns new charges for Kansas man accused of sex crimes

A federal grand jury on Thursday returned seven additional charges against a Lindsborg man accused of traveling to a foreign country to have sex with minors, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.
Anthony Shultz, 54, is accused of traveling to the Philippines, where he engaged in sex with minors, produced videos of sex acts with minors and distributed the videos on the internet, according to court documents. He initially was charged with four counts relating to sex crimes and identity theft in July 2016.
The case began in April 2016 when the FBI received a tip that a U.S. citizen was sexually abusing minors in the Philippines and producing live-streaming videos and distributing videos for sale via the internet, according to the release from Beall.
Seven additional charges – including two counts of sex trafficking of children, two counts of production of child pornography, possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, and engaging in sexual conduct in a foreign place with a minor – were handed down by the grand jury on Thursday in Kansas City, Kan.
Investigators followed an electronic trail to Shultz, who was a commercial pilot and owned a home in Lindsborg.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart and Elly Pierson, a trial attorney with the Justice Department, are prosecuting the case, according to the release.
