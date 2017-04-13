One dead after overnight police chase

One man is dead following an overnight chase involving several law enforcement agencies through several south-central Kansas counties, according to various reports.
A Sedgwick County 911 dispatch supervisor said a call about a police chase came in at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday night.
Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter told KWCH-TV that at least one person involved in the chase started firing shots at law enforcement officers before a suspect was eventually shot and killed.
The chase ended in a rural area south of Wichita. Sumner County Sheriff Darren Chambers said Wichita police officers and deputies from Sumner and Sedgwick counties returned fire on one suspect after he fled from a vehicle.
Check back to Kansas.com as more information becomes available.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments