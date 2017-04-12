Account set up to help Boy Scout troop replace stolen trailer

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help a Boy Scout troop replace a stolen trailer.
Thieves took the 14-foot trailer from a church parking lot in west Wichita on Sunday or Monday, police said Tuesday.
“Troop 450 … lost our trailer and all our camping gear to thieves last Sunday night,” stated the GoFundMe page set up by Dave Dibble, the grandfather of one of the boys in the troop. “Our young men worked very hard over the last year to raise money for this trailer, and we had spent many hours putting in shelves and eventually all our equipment.
“We lost all our tents, cooking gear, propane tanks, tables, tarps, even our flag pole!”
The troop, which has 44 members between the ages of 11 and 17, is attempting to raise $8,000 to replace the stolen trailer and gear inside.
The trailer was parked at the Renew campus of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 11215 W. 13th St. It has Kansas tag 918-JVT.
Anyone wishing to assist the troop following the theft is asked to contact Dibble via e-mail at Rmegi1SG@hotmail.com. Anyone with information about the crime can contact the Wichita Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
