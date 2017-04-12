Man gets 45 months in prison for abusing girlfriend’s 1-year-old

A 22-year-old Wichita man will serve 45 months in prison for abusing his girlfriend’s toddler last fall, a Sedgwick County judge ruled this week.
Prosecutors say Talyn Rhoades inflicted injuries that broke bones in both of the 1-year-old girl’s arms and fractured her skull. The extent of her injuries came to light in September after her 19-year-old mother took her to a Wichita hospital and told staff there that she’d fallen down a flight of stairs while in Rhoades’ care. The mother was working at the time the toddler was hurt.
Rhoades pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to one count of child abuse and one count of aggravated battery, according to district court records. He was sentenced by District Judge David Dahl.
