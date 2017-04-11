Distracted driving enforcement in east Wichita nets 49 tickets

Wichita police officers targeting distracted driving in east Wichita on Monday wrote 49 citations — including several to motorists who ignored road signs and didn’t buckle up.
The enforcement efforts ran from 8 a.m. to noon along Kellogg between Rock Road and Webb. Four officers from the Wichita Police Department’s Patrol East Bureau were involved, Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said.
The officers stopped a total of 48 vehicles. Motorists were cited 35 times for disobeying turn signs and 13 times for not following seat belt laws. Officers also wrote tickets for turn signal, insurance, driver’s license and tag violations.
One person received a ticket for texting while driving, Woodrow said.
The department plans to carry out other similar traffic enforcement assignments in the future, she added.
“So please make sure that you are obeying all traffic laws, wearing your seat belts at all times and paying full attention to the road and your surroundings as you drive.”
Amy Renee Leiker
